SEC's Peirce To Join Law School Faculty After Agency Exit

By Sarah Jarvis ( May 21, 2026, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Hester Peirce will join the faculty of Regent University School of Law this November after her time at the agency, the university announced, although the commissioner said her departure date has not yet been set....
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