Zantac Cases To Proceed During Appeal Of Recusal Denial

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( May 21, 2026, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The Philadelphia judge overseeing the city's Zantac cancer mass tort will not halt proceedings while Keller Postman LLC appeals his refusal to recuse himself from the litigation on the basis that his wife works at Blank Rome LLP, which represents a pharmaceutical company in one of the 550 cases....
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