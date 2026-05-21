Feds Tell 4th Circ. Maryland Judges Went Too Far On Removals
By Britain Eakin ( May 21, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration told the Fourth Circuit that a district court wrongly deemed its suit challenging a standing order temporarily barring the immediate removal or transfer of detained noncitizens out of the District of Maryland a "branch-on-branch" dispute....
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