Ex-Public Defender, Ex-Boss Spar Over Bias Suit Discovery

By Emily Sawicki ( May 22, 2026, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The administrative office overseeing indigent defense in metro Detroit has asked a Michigan federal judge to end bias claims a former public defender brought against the office, arguing she ignored discovery orders, while the lawyer asked the court to reconsider an April discovery order, arguing the defendants omitted facts in the motion to compel....
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