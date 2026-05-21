Legislative Update: Cannabis And Psychedelics Bill Roundup

By Sam Reisman ( May 21, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Virginia's governor vetoed legislation to establish adult-use marijuana sales, keeping the state in cannabis legal limbo; Illinois lawmakers introduced legislation to rein in hemp products, aligning state policy with an upcoming shift in federal law; and Louisiana lawmakers sent a bill to the governor that would allow terminally ill patients to access medical marijuana in healthcare facilities. Here are the major moves in cannabis and psychedelics legislation from the past week....
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