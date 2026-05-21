Retired Mass. High Court Justice Barbara Lenk Dies

By Julie Manganis ( May 21, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Justice Barbara A. Lenk, a First Amendment lawyer who became the first openly gay member of Massachusetts' highest court, and who unexpectedly found herself serving as interim chief justice just as she was prepared to retire, died Tuesday at 75, state court officials announced....
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