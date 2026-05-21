FTC's Gender Care Policy Might Not Sink Probe, Judge Says
By Jared Foretek ( May 21, 2026, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge wondered Thursday whether it would set a bad precedent for future commissions to label the Federal Trade Commission's investigative demand to the American Academy of Pediatrics as "retaliatory" just because agency officials have issued a policy statement attacking gender-affirming care for minors....
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