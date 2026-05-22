Texas Bank Says It's Not Liable In $100M Fraud Scheme

By David Minsky ( May 22, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A Texas bank told a Florida bankruptcy court Friday it must toss a Chapter 11 trustee's adversary complaint accusing it of complicity in a $100 million theft of funds from a special needs nonprofit, arguing that it can't be held liable for the nonprofit's own wrongdoing. ...
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