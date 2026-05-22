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OppFi Clinches Win Over $100M Calif. 'Rent-A-Bank' Case

By Jon Hill ( May 22, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A California state judge has freed Opportunity Financial from a California state regulator's pursuit of at least $100 million in fines for alleged predatory lending, sealing the fintech firm's victory over long-running "rent-a-bank" claims that threatened its business model in the state. ...

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