Healthcare Orgs Push DC Court To Block Student Loan Caps

By Gianna Ferrarin ( May 22, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Professional organizations representing nurses, therapists, public health workers and educators urged a District of Columbia federal court on Thursday to block a rule by the U.S. Department of Education restricting federal student loan eligibility for a host of degree programs, arguing it exceeded the department's authority....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.