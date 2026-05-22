$30M In Tax Fraud Penalties Didn't Need Juries, Justices Told

By Asha Glover ( May 22, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The IRS did not violate a group of taxpayers' rights to jury trials when it hit them with more than $30 million in penalties for tax fraud, the agency told the U.S. Supreme Court, maintaining that the Eleventh Circuit's decision to deny them juries should stand....
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