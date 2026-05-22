GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger ( May 22, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The role of artificial intelligence in law weaves in and out of this week's stories, with the most recent compelling action coming from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who issued an executive order to mobilize state agencies as AI layoffs begin to hit thousands of workers in his state....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.