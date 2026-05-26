Pirro, Blanche Fight DQ Bid In Attempted Assassination Case
By Christine DeRosa ( May 26, 2026, 1:46 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche are fighting a bid from the California man accused of an attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner to disqualify them from handling the case....
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