Crypto Co. Partner Looks To Escape $58M Fraud, RICO Suit
By Sydney Price ( May 26, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The co-founder of a cryptocurrency data company accused by his former partner of a $58 million scheme to divert tokens offshore said the suit should be dismissed because it "impermissibly conflates" him with other business entities to bring additional contract claims....
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