Two Korean Chemical Exporters Face Triple-Digit Duties
By Jack McLoone ( May 26, 2026, 11:33 AM EDT) -- A pair of South Korean exporters of certain monomers and oligomers may be hit with triple-digit antidumping duty rates after the U.S. Department of Commerce finalized determinations on Tuesday that they are selling the goods at unfair prices....
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