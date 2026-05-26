Conn. Drug Price Law Still Allows Hikes, 2nd Circ. Told

By Brian Steele ( May 26, 2026, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Wholesale distributors that abide by Connecticut's drug price cap law can hike the cost of their other products to ensure they don't suffer losses, the state told the Second Circuit Tuesday, raising the ire of the companies trying to invalidate the new statute....
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