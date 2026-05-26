US Asks 5th Circ. To Rethink Axing Of Home Distilling Ban
By Kat Lucero ( May 26, 2026, 3:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government asked the Fifth Circuit to revisit its April opinion finding the tax code's ban on distilling whiskey at home unconstitutional after another appellate court's opposite conclusion affirmed the ban....
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