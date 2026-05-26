11th Circ. Nixes Release Terms In Fla. Fanny Pack Gun Case
By Parker Quinlan ( May 26, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A split Eleventh Circuit ruled Tuesday that a written probation requirement that a Florida man obtain his GED and turn over his computer for inspection should be tossed because a federal judge failed to mention the requirements during an in-person sentencing hearing....
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