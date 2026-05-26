Comey Case Delayed Due To 'Gravity' Of Charges, Discovery
By Phillip Bantz ( May 26, 2026, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Tuesday granted former FBI Director James Comey's unopposed request to postpone his arraignment and trial on charges he threatened President Donald Trump with a social media post of seashells, finding that ongoing discovery and the "gravity of the charges" favor an extension and "outweigh" any interests in having a speedy trial....
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