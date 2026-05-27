DOL's Wage Rule For Immigrant Workers Gets Mixed Input

By Irene Spezzamonte ( May 27, 2026, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's proposed rule to raise prevailing wages for certain immigrant workers drew criticism from organizations such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, calling the suggested wages unrealistic, while others said the rule is necessary to protect American workers....
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