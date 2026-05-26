8th Circ. Finds GE Exempt For Liability In $230M Fund Fight

By Rae Ann Varona ( May 26, 2026, 7:37 PM EDT) -- General Electric Co. does not owe $230 million in pension obligations to construction employees covered by a boilermaker-blacksmith fund, the Eighth Circuit affirmed Tuesday, finding in a published opinion that GE qualified for a withdrawal liability exemption since "substantially all" of the employees worked in the building and construction industry....
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