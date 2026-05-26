Copyright Suits Against Jan. 6 Attys Won't Be Tossed
By Jared Foretek ( May 26, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who represented Jan. 6 defendants will have to face a consultant's claims that they copied her jury-attitude report without permission after a D.C. federal judge rejected their arguments that their conduct fell under fair use and the public's right to access court records....
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