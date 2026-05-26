Trump Admin Wants Federal Workers To Sign NDAs, Citing Leaks

By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 26, 2026, 8:06 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday announced that it wishes to require federal employees with access to sensitive government information to sign a nondisclosure agreement, citing recent leaks related to immigration enforcement operations and the release of personal information belonging to approximately 4,500 Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees....
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