Packaging Trial Delayed After Both Sides Say Jury Is Tainted
By Elliot Weld ( May 26, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge has agreed to postpone a trial set to start Tuesday over infringement claims of food packaging patents after both sides complained the jury may have been tainted by being exposed to information about antitrust claims from one party that appeared on a jury questionnaire....
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