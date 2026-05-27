Mortgage Co. Ruling Shows Risks Of Broad Noncompetes

By Jonathan Cheng, Melisa Brower and Harlan Rosenson ( May 27, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Employers across the country should revisit their post-employment restrictive covenants. Noncompetes remain a familiar tool for protecting trade secrets, customer goodwill and human capital investments, but they now sit at the intersection of heightened federal scrutiny, proliferating state restrictions and increasingly skeptical courts....
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