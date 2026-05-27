Judge Won't Block Texas From Making Themed Gold Coins

By Elliot Weld ( May 27, 2026, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge won't block the state from producing Texas-themed gold and silver commemorative coins and notes, denying the request of a precious metals company suing over what it said were designs confusingly similar to its own....
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