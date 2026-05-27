Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Consumers Seek To Widen £1.5B Apple Overcharge Claim

By Sophia Dourou ( May 27, 2026, 4:49 PM BST) -- A group of consumers urged the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Wednesday to extend their successful class action claim against Apple to the date of the ruling that found the technology giant had abused its dominant position by charging excessive and unfair prices....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies