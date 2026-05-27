Consumers Seek To Widen £1.5B Apple Overcharge Claim
By Sophia Dourou ( May 27, 2026, 4:49 PM BST) -- A group of consumers urged the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Wednesday to extend their successful class action claim against Apple to the date of the ruling that found the technology giant had abused its dominant position by charging excessive and unfair prices....
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