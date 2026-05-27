State Senators Win Texas Attorney General Primary Runoffs
By Lynn LaRowe ( May 27, 2026, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Republican state Sen. Mayes Middleton and Democratic state Sen. Nathan Johnson will face off in the November general election for Texas attorney general after beating their respective challengers in Tuesday's runoffs....
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