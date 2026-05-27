3 Firms Guide Nuclear Power Startup's $2.4B SPAC Merger
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( May 27, 2026, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Nuclear energy company Newcleo Ltd. on Wednesday unveiled plans to go public by merging with special purpose acquisition company NewHold Investment Corp. III in a deal that values Newcleo at a pre-money equity value of roughly $2.4 billion and was built by three law firms....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.