ProPublica Denied Access To Ranbaxy Antitrust MDL Docs

By Gianna Ferrarin ( May 27, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal court denied ProPublica's bid to unseal court filings in settled multidistrict litigation alleging a subsidiary of Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceuticals illegally delayed market entry of generic drugs, ruling the nonprofit news organization's request came too late in the case....
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