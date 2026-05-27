Court Orders CBP Commish To Testify In Tariff Refund Suit

By Dylan Moroses ( May 27, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade requested that U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney S. Scott appear during a hearing scheduled for early next month to discuss the agency's plans for refunds of tariffs struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to orders issued Wednesday....
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