3 Firms Steer Battery Maker ProLogium's $3.8B SPAC Merger

By Al Barbarino ( May 27, 2026, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Taiwanese solid-state battery maker ProLogium Holding Inc. said Wednesday it has agreed to go public through a SPAC merger with New York-based Translational Development Acquisition Corp., in a deal valuing ProLogium at approximately $3.8 billion on a pre-money, net cash-free basis....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.