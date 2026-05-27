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3 Firms Steer Battery Maker ProLogium's $3.8B SPAC Merger

By Al Barbarino ( May 27, 2026, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Taiwanese solid-state battery maker ProLogium Holding Inc. said Wednesday it has agreed to go public through a SPAC merger with New York-based Translational Development Acquisition Corp., in a deal valuing ProLogium at approximately $3.8 billion on a pre-money, net cash-free basis....

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