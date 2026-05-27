Inovio Brass Hit With Suit Over FDA Approval Claims
By Sydney Price ( May 27, 2026, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Executives and directors of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Wednesday were slapped with a shareholder derivative suit accusing them of damaging the company with misleading statements regarding the likelihood that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would grant priority review to its DNA medicine....
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