Pot Co. Urges 9th Circ. To Weigh Labor Law Constitutionality
By Sam Reisman ( May 27, 2026, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A cannabis retailer challenging the constitutionality of a California law that requires marijuana businesses to have labor peace agreements with unions is urging the Ninth Circuit to consider its claims against the state on the merits rather than remanding the issue to a lower court....
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