Travelers Can't Halt Water Damage Fight, Senior Home Says
By Hope Patti ( May 27, 2026, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The owner of a senior living community in Kansas urged a Colorado federal court to keep its coverage suit over $7 million in water damage moving along while contemplating a Travelers unit's request to toss Colorado statutory and common law bad faith claims and transfer the dispute to Kansas....
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