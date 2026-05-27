Ill. Panel Won't Rethink 45-Year Sentence For Teen Murder
By Parker Quinlan ( May 27, 2026, 6:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has ruled that a man convicted of a first-degree murder he committed in 2008 when he was a teenager is not eligible for a sentence reduction despite dramatic changes in state and federal law surrounding sentencing for juvenile offenders....
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