Insurer Fights Coverage Bid For Postfire Rental Income Loss
By Gianna Ferrarin ( May 27, 2026, 3:29 PM EDT) -- An insurer and a Minnesota apartment complex owner each urged a federal judge to decide a business interruption coverage dispute in their favor over lost rental income from vacated units in the wake of a fire that destroyed a gym and other resident facilities....
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