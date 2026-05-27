Florida Panel Says ADA Doesn't Entitle Pro Se Filer To Use AI

By Matt Perez ( May 27, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court on Wednesday sanctioned a pro se filer for using artificial intelligence to generate filings containing misleading arguments and false citations, banning him from making future filings with the court unless they are signed by a member of good standing with the Florida bar....
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