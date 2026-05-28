US Protections For Lebanese Extended For 6 Months
By Tom Lotshaw ( May 28, 2026, 11:54 AM EDT) -- A designation allowing Lebanese nationals to live and work in the U.S. will remain in place for six more months after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security missed a window to determine whether people could safely return to the country....
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