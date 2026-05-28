Energy Firm Insiders Forced Co-Founder's Ouster, Suit Says
By José Luis Martínez ( May 28, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Houston energy firm ARM Energy Holdings LLC was sued in Texas Business Court over allegations that one co-founder and its general counsel pushed another co-founder out of the company and lowballed the membership stake tied to him....
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