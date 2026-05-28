Fla. Court Refers Atty To Bar Over Bogus Case Citations

By Madison Arnold ( May 28, 2026, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court has referred an appellant's attorney to the state's bar for disciplinary proceedings after filing a petition that appears to be generated by artificial intelligence and "raises frivolous arguments, misstates the law, and cites non-existent case law."...
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