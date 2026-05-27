NC Gov. Bars State Employees From Insider Prediction Betting
By Hayley Fowler ( May 27, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein on Wednesday signed an executive order banning public employees from using information they learn at work to make bets on prediction markets....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.