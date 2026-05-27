Chicago US Atty Revamps Grand Jury Rules After Misconduct
By Parker Quinlan ( May 27, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Chicago's top federal prosecutor announced on Wednesday a new suite of rules for how grand jury investigations are handled after an Illinois federal judge accused the prosecutor's office of misconduct in a case against six immigration activists....
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