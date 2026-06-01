Ala. Redistricting Fight Tests Justices' Voting Rights Ruling
By Katie Buehler ( June 1, 2026, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Alabama officials and Black voters have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide if an order requiring the state to hold this year's elections under a court-drawn map that gives Black voters a chance to elect two preferred congressional candidates constitutes a "roadmap for evading" or a faithful application of the high court's recent Voting Rights Act ruling....
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