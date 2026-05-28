Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

SEC Fines David Lerner Associates For Reg BI Violations

By Sydney Price ( May 28, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- New York-based brokerage firm David Lerner Associates Inc. will pay $200,000 to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that the firm failed on over 200 occasions to exercise reasonable care in recommending mutual fund shares to customers that caused them to pay higher transaction costs....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies