SEC Fines David Lerner Associates For Reg BI Violations

By Sydney Price ( May 28, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- New York-based brokerage firm David Lerner Associates Inc. will pay $200,000 to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that the firm failed on over 200 occasions to exercise reasonable care in recommending mutual fund shares to customers that caused them to pay higher transaction costs....
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