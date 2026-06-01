Law School Antitrust Dismissal Leaves Room For Review

By Mark Weiss and Kendrick Peterson ( June 1, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A recent decision from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania has dismissed, without prejudice, a putative class action alleging that the Law School Admission Council Inc., or LSAC, centralized law school application platform violated Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act....
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