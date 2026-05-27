How Patent Eligibility Declarations Can Stave Off Rejection

By Ryan Davis ( May 27, 2026, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is encouraging patent applicants to submit declarations explaining why their invention isn't just an abstract idea or natural phenomenon, and attorneys are hopeful that this will lead to fewer rejected applications, although how those patents will fare in litigation remains to be seen....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.