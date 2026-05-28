Ohio Governor Pauses Data Center Tax Breaks
By Maria Koklanaris ( May 28, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Ohio became the most recent state to signal the growing unease in giving tax breaks to data centers as Gov. Mike DeWine said he directed the state tax credit authority to pause consideration of any new exemption requests....
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