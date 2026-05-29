Jersey Shore Shop Says NJ Jumped Gun On Hemp Change

By Mike Curley ( May 29, 2026, 1:37 PM EDT) -- A Wildwood-based hemp store is suing New Jersey state regulators in federal court, alleging they jumped the gun by changing the state's definition of legal hemp ahead of the change in federal regulation, leaving it with unsellable and illegal inventory as the beach season starts....
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