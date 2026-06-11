Tips For Litigating Life Sciences Investigations At The ITC

By Lyle Vander Schaaf, Judy He and Savannah Gabriel ( June 11, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical disputes are taking center stage for patent litigators in 2026 as the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous decision in Hikma v. Amarin on skinny labels and induced infringement comes at a time of intense scrutiny over drug imports and pharma tariffs....
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